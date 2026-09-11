2nd JoyNews-Republic Bank Habitat Fair Clinic underway at Marina Mall

The second clinic of the JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair is currently underway at Marina Mall in Accra, bringing together leading players in Ghana’s housing and property sector under one roof.

The three-day event, which runs until Sunday, September 13, is providing prospective homeowners, property owners and industry professionals with access to businesses and experts across banking, real estate, construction, home improvement, security, renewable energy and technology.

The event also giving Ghanaians an opportunity to better understand mortgage and other financing options as they pursue their homeownership plans.

From mortgage financing and property development to building materials, interior décor, security systems, electric mobility and alternative power solutions, exhibitors will showcase a wide range of products and services under one roof.

Here’s what visitors can expect at the fair today

For many prospective homeowners, financing remains one of the biggest barriers to owning a property. Republic Bank Ghana is therefore an important part of the fair, offering mortgage solutions to help individuals and families purchase, build, or renovate their homes.

The bank caters to salaried workers, self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners, with flexible financing and repayment options designed around different financial circumstances.

Its presence at the fair gives visitors an opportunity to explore mortgage options and receive guidance on how to finance their homeownership plans.

Drive EV GH

Drive EV GH is introducing visitors to electric mobility and the potential savings that come with switching from conventional fuel-powered vehicles.

Beyond supplying electric vehicles, the company is developing an electric mobility ecosystem, including X-ChargeEV, a smart charging network designed to make charging more convenient.

For homeowners and motorists looking to reduce transportation and maintenance costs while adopting cleaner technology, Drive EV GH offers an alternative to traditional vehicles.

Virtual Security Africa

A home is not complete without adequate security. Virtual Security Africa (VSA) provides integrated electronic security solutions designed to protect homes, offices and other properties.

Its services include CCTV surveillance, access control, intruder alarms, fire alarms and electric fencing.

The company's importance at the fair lies in helping homeowners understand how technology can be used to protect their properties, monitor their surroundings and improve overall security.

Akwaaba Building Materials

For people building from the ground up, choosing durable and reliable materials is critical.

Akwaaba Building Materials provides a range of construction and finishing products, including wall panels, PVC roofing sheets, PVC marble sheets, plumbing pipes, fittings, and accessories.

The company gives homeowners and builders access to materials needed at different stages of construction, helping them make informed choices about quality, durability and finishing.

Lesh Fortune

Building a house is only part of the homeownership journey. Creating a comfortable and attractive living space also requires the right interior solutions.

Lesh Fortune Limited specialises in interior design, furnishing and space styling for homes, offices, hotels and commercial properties.

Its products and services include curtains, blinds, carpets, bespoke furniture, décor accessories and remote-controlled curtain rails.

The company is particularly relevant to homeowners looking to transform empty or unfinished spaces into functional and stylish homes.

DoorMaster

Doors play an important role in both the security and appearance of a home.

DoorMaster offers luxury and security doors designed to provide homeowners with durable entrances while enhancing the overall look of their properties.

The company is also offering promotional deals, including discounts and selected offers, as well as professional installation and warranties on qualifying products.

Ayuda App

Finding reliable professionals for home repairs and maintenance can be a challenge. Ayuda App seeks to address that problem by connecting customers with service providers through one platform.

Users can find professionals such as electricians, plumbers, mechanics, air-conditioning technicians, cleaners, painters, carpenters, and movers.

For homeowners, the platform offers convenience by bringing multiple household and maintenance services together in one place.

Western Vilas

For buyers looking for a ready-made home rather than building from scratch, Western Vilas is showcasing its premium gated-community development at Ayi Mensah.

The development features two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses and luxury villas, with amenities including security, a gym, a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, children's playgrounds, and private balconies.

Its flexible payment arrangements also give prospective homeowners an opportunity to explore off-plan property ownership without necessarily making the entire payment upfront.

Ctechi Ghana

Reliable electricity remains an important consideration for homeowners and businesses.

Ctechi Ghana Limited provides energy-storage and backup-power solutions, including lithium batteries, inverters, all-in-one batteries, UPS systems, jump starters and portable power-storage units.

The company also provides solar installation, maintenance and after-sales services for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Its presence at the fair gives visitors an opportunity to explore alternative and backup power solutions for their homes and businesses.

Velo West Africa

Velo West Africa Limited is contributing locally manufactured construction-material solutions to the fair.

The company manufactures products under the ITALKOL brand, using locally sourced raw materials alongside components from the European chemical-engineering industry.

Its focus on manufacturing and professional application makes the company relevant to builders, developers, and homeowners seeking construction products for different projects.

Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana

Saint-Gobain Ghana offers Waterproofing and Damp Proofing Solutions that create a protective barrier for foundations, bathrooms, roofs, and retaining walls. Where damage exists, technical repair solutions restore and extend the service life of concrete and other building elements.

Three days of home solutions

With exhibitors spanning finance, property development, construction, security, interiors, energy, technology and mobility, the second JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair offers visitors a range of options as they plan, build, buy, renovate, furnish or secure their homes.

The public is encouraged to visit Marina Mall from Friday, September 11, to Sunday, September 13, to engage exhibitors and experts on housing, mortgage financing and other solutions for homeownership.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.