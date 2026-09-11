Ending double-track: Bono East Minister impressed with Yefri SHS project, unhappy with Busunya contractor

The Assistant Headmaster for Domestic at Osei Bonsu Senior High School in Yefri in the Nkoranza North District has welcomed the ongoing GETFund projects at the school, saying the new classroom and dormitory blocks will help solve the school’s accommodation problems when completed.

He disclosed that the school currently has a population of nearly 2,000 students, putting immense pressure on existing facilities. According to him, the completion of the new blocks will provide much-needed relief and create a better learning environment for students.

“The new classroom and dormitory blocks will help solve the accommodation problems in the school when complete,” he said.

His comments came as the Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, toured the Nkoranza North District to inspect ongoing GETFund projects at Yefri SHS and Busunya SHS.

Minister hopeful projects will help end double-track

The minister underscored the significance of the GETFund projects to the government’s quest to end the double-track senior high school system.

He expressed hope that the completion of more classroom and dormitory projects across the region will help address the infrastructure deficit that led to the double-track system, ease overcrowding, and allow schools to admit more students without the need to run two streams.

According to him, the projects are central to the government’s broader plan to expand access to quality secondary education and ultimately abolish the double-track system.

At Yefri SHS, the minister was pleased with the contractor, noting that work was progressing steadily and to his satisfaction.

Busunya SHS contractor warned

However, the minister expressed concern and unhappiness with the quality of work and the pace of work at Busunya SHS.

He noted that he will continue to monitor the work and warned that failure to comply with the advice to improve will attract sanctions.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Effah Patrick, is confident that the contractors will meet the standards and provide quality services by the end of their work.

He said the Assembly will continue to engage the contractors to ensure they deliver according to specification and on schedule.

The minister's tour is expected to continue across the region, with a promise to keep contractors on their toes as the government pushes to end the double-track system through massive infrastructure expansion.

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