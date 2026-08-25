GSA defends decision to allow importation of vehicles up to 15 years old

Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) office in Accra

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has defended its decision to allow the importation of used vehicles up to 15 years old, saying the move reflects stakeholder concerns and the need to balance standards enforcement with economic realities.

Acting Head of Public Relations at the GSA, Kofi Yeboah Debrah, explained that the Authority initially developed a standard that would have restricted the importation of vehicles older than 10 years.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, he said the decision to extend the threshold to 15 years followed extensive consultations with stakeholders in vehicle importation, assembly and the used-car trade.

According to him, the GSA’s objective is not simply to prevent people from importing vehicles but to ensure consumer protection while taking into account the potential impact of the policy on businesses and individuals.

“We came to a conclusion through the various feedback that we received from the general public that it was going to affect a lot of businesses and other things,” he explained.

Mr Debrah said the decision to move from the original 10-year threshold to 15 years should not be interpreted as the Authority weakening its standards. Rather, he described it as a demonstration that the GSA is responsive to public concerns and willing to adjust its approach where necessary.

“I will rather place it under the fact that we listen and we take constructive criticisms to make sure that whatever we are doing is to suit Ghanaians,” he said.

He noted that countries such as Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya have adopted stricter age limits for imported used vehicles, but stressed that individual countries have the discretion to develop standards that reflect their respective economic circumstances.

Mr Debrah also explained that standards are subject to periodic review and can be amended or updated where necessary.

He said the current approach is intended to give motorists, car dealers and other stakeholders time to adjust to the new requirements.

The GSA has announced that from October 1, used vehicles older than 15 years will not be allowed into Ghana, while imported vehicles will also be required to have a certificate of conformity issued before they leave their country of origin.

Mr Debrah said the measures form part of the Authority’s broader effort to improve vehicle standards and protect consumers.

He stressed that the GSA does not intend to “shove things down everybody’s throat,” but will instead implement the policy gradually while continuing to engage stakeholders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.