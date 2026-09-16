GSA delays laboratory equipment replacement despite available funds

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) says delays in government approval and authorisation processes are preventing it from replacing ageing laboratory equipment despite having funds available for the procurement.

Director-General of the GSA, Prof. George Agyei, said the delays could affect the Authority’s ability to test and certify products for export markets if the situation persists.

Speaking at the Authority’s 2025 Annual Stakeholder Meeting, Prof. Agyei appealed to the Ministry of Finance to expedite the necessary approvals to allow the GSA to retool its laboratories.

“We have the money, but the process didn't allow us to purchase the equipment on time.”

He said the GSA’s laboratories operate according to international standards and are regularly subjected to inspections and audits, making reliable and modern equipment critical to maintaining their accreditation.

Prof. Agyei warned that failure to meet the required standards could result in the loss of certification and accreditation, potentially affecting Ghanaian exporters.

“If we don't meet the required standards, our certification and accreditation will be taken away. And when these things are taken away, it means Ghana cannot export.”

He explained that products such as fruits destined for international markets must undergo laboratory testing for contaminants, including pesticide residues and heavy metals.

“If these things are not tested, it means those fruits cannot get access to our global market.”

Most Ghanaian products meeting standards

Despite the equipment challenges, Prof. Agyei said the GSA had recorded positive results in the quality of locally manufactured products.

He said the Authority issued more than 1,200 certificates to Ghanaian products during the period under review, indicating that a significant number of the products tested met the required quality standards.

“It is good news because last year we issued more than 1,200 certificates to Ghanaian products. This means that our products are meeting the quality mark.”

He said the results demonstrated the importance of standards compliance in helping Ghanaian businesses access international markets.

Prof. Agyei stressed, however, that maintaining the necessary laboratory capacity was essential to sustaining the certification regime and protecting Ghana’s access to global markets.

For the GSA, resolving the procurement delays remains critical to ensuring that its laboratories have the equipment needed to verify the quality and safety of Ghanaian products, particularly those destined for export.

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