Educational accountants hold workshop on financial discipline to avert PAC sanctions

The Ashanti Regional chapter of the Association of Educational Accountants (AEA) Ghana has convened a major capacity-building workshop aimed at enhancing financial management and promoting sustainable development within the education sector.

Held under the theme; "Equipping Educational Accountants on IPSAS, Procurement, Tax and Audit for Sustainable Educational Development," the workshop assembled accountants and finance officers from Senior High Schools and other educational institutions across the region.

Speaking at the conference, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Dr William Kwame Amankra Appiah, called for a cordial and professional working relationship between accountants and heads of Senior High Schools.

According to Dr Appiah, mutual respect, teamwork and open communication between headmasters and headmistresses, who are the spending officers, and their accountants, are critical for transparency and smooth administration of schools.

He urged both parties to work together in the interest of educational development in the region and called on accounting professionals to tackle mounting challenges in the profession with courage, integrity and a spirit of collaboration.

Dr Appiah further advised educational accountants to strictly adhere to the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and all public financial laws to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of school funds.

He urged them to uphold due process in procurement and comply fully with tax regulations to ensure value for money and avoid sanctions.

He also encouraged them to strengthen their audit readiness by maintaining proper books, keeping accurate documentation and preparing adequately for internal and external audits.

Touching on ethics, the Regional Director cautioned accountants to resist undue pressure, remain professional and allow integrity to guide all their financial decisions, noting that their loyalty should be to the profession and the state.

Dr Appiah concluded by advising accountants to foster teamwork rather than rivalry with heads of institutions through open communication and mutual respect, while maintaining their professional independence.

In his remarks, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Association, Mr. Yousef Owusu Akusa, explained that the workshop was carefully designed to equip members with current knowledge in International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), Procurement, Taxation, and Audit.

He said the training has become necessary due to increasing scrutiny of public financial management, where many accountants of Senior High School face audit queries that drag them before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

"Of late, we have noticed that many Senior High School accountants have been summoned before the Public Accounts Committee, and some are even being prosecuted.

If you fail to adhere to the laid-down procedures, you will eventually be cited by audit and referred to the PAC. Failure to comply with procurement procedures amounts to a breach of the Procurement Act, and that breach comes with consequences," he stressed.

Mr Akusa noted that the training on IPSAS will help accountants to prepare accurate and internationally accepted financial statements, while the sessions on procurement and tax will ensure full compliance with the Procurement Act and tax laws of Ghana.

He emphasised that the primary responsibility of an education accountant is to act as an ethical advisor to the head of the institution, ensuring that every financial transaction is lawful, transparent and in the best interest of the school.

He therefore advised its members to uphold professionalism, adhere strictly to financial regulations, and resist any pressure to engage in unlawful transactions.

Despite their commitment, Mr Akusa lamented that the delay in the release of government funds, including capitation grants and subventions, continues to hamper effective financial planning and execution in schools.

He therefore appealed to government, through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, to ensure timely release of operational funds.

"We are appealing to government to release the money on time so that accountants can work correctly at the right time and at the right place," he said.

He expressed optimism that with continuous training on IPSAS, Procurement, Tax and Audit, and with support from the Regional Education Directorate, accountants will contribute significantly to accountability and sustainable development of education in the Ashanti Region and Ghana at large.

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