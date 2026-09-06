NPP to hold balloting for national elections on September 9

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to conduct balloting for its 2026 National Officers' Election on Wednesday, September 9, following the successful completion of the vetting of aspirants.

The balloting exercise will be held at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra, and will determine the positions of candidates on the ballot paper ahead of the national elections.

The National Officers' Elections Committee (NOEC) said all 47 aspirants who appeared before the vetting committee had been cleared to contest after their documents and eligibility were assessed.

“With the successful completion of the vetting process, NOEC will proceed with the next stage of preparations for the election,” it stated.

The 47 aspirants are contesting nine categories of national officer positions, namely National Chairman, National Vice-Chairperson, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Nasara (Zongo) Organiser and National Communications Director.

NOEC said aspirants are expected to participate in the balloting either personally or through duly authorised representatives.

The committee added that the specific times allocated for balloting for each position would be communicated directly to the aspirants.

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