Agyarko ends 16-region tour, targets NPP parliamentary comeback in Greater Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
National Chairperson aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has completed the first phase of his campaign tour of all 16 regions, ending his engagements in the Greater Accra Region with a renewed pledge to help rebuild the party’s electoral strength ahead of the 2028 general election.
Mr Agyarko said reclaiming parliamentary seats lost by the NPP would be central to rebuilding the party’s electoral machinery and creating the conditions needed to support the presidential ambitions of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in 2028.
He stressed that Greater Accra would be critical to any attempt by the NPP to return to power, arguing that the party must develop constituency-specific strategies rather than rely on broad campaign messages.
According to him, the diverse demographic and political characteristics of constituencies in the region require a detailed understanding of local challenges and targeted approaches.
Mr Agyarko also outlined a welfare agenda centred on training and empowering party officers, backed by timely logistical and operational support.
He said resources should be allocated based on the specific needs of constituencies and made available on time to enable executives to work effectively.
He maintained that winning Greater Accra would require more than political slogans, stressing the importance of local knowledge, capable party officers, adequate resources and tailored constituency strategies.
Mr Agyarko expressed appreciation to the Regional and Constituency Executives for their reception and the endorsements received during his campaign tour.
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