‘October 3 is the only poll I believe in’ – Paul Afoko dismisses NPP chairmanship survey

Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairperson hopeful, Paul Afoko, has rejected opinion polls tracking the party’s chairmanship contest, insisting that delegates’ votes on October 3 will provide the only meaningful measure of support.
His comments come after a Global InfoAnalytics survey put former NPP General Secretary John Boadu in the lead among the contenders.
The August 20, 2026 survey indicated that 27% of NPP voters preferred Mr Boadu, followed by former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko with 15% and Mr Afoko with 10%.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a thanksgiving service for newly elected Ashanti Regional Executives at Gracefields Chapel in the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Mr Afoko said his engagements with delegates had strengthened his confidence in his campaign.
“I don’t believe in any polls. The only poll I believe in is the October 3 poll here in Kumasi,” he said.
Mr Afoko said he believed his message was gaining traction among delegates in the areas he had visited but remained sceptical about surveys purporting to capture voters’ preferences.
“All other polls are just speculation. And as they say, you can’t enter into a person’s mind and know whether they are telling you the truth or not,” he added.
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