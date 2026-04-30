10 illegal miners remanded into prison custody for mining under ECG high-tension poles

The Obuasi Circuit Court has remanded into prison custody 10 illegal miners who operated under an ECG high-tension pole on the Asikasu-Obuasi Highway in the Ashanti region.

The accused persons were arrested on April 29, 2026 by a police patrol team from the Jacobu District Police Command.

All 10 persons, making their maiden appearances before the court presided over by His Honour Eric Danin, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They have been charged for undertaking mining operations without a licence contrary to Section 99(2A) of the Minerals and Mining Act.

The accused persons, aged between 28 and 58 years, are Amadu Salifu, Obeng Emmanuel, Isaac Opoku, and Madi Akurugu. Others include Munkaila Konlan, Abdul Razak, Alex Owusu, Eric Agyei, and Gordon Ampong, as well as Kofi Opoku.

Police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Godfred Salifu told the court the accused persons were arrested on Wednesday, 29th April, 2026, by a police patrol team at about 3:20 P.M.

The accused persons, at the time of their arrest, had dug trenches and carried out mining operations under ECG high-tension poles at a section of the Asikasu-Obuasi Highway.

According to Chief Inspector Salifu, the activities of the illegal miners could potentially plunge the entire Obuasi and Amansie areas into total blackout.

He prayed the court to remand the accused persons to enable police to complete investigations after their pleas were taken.

The court remanded the accused persons into prison custody to reappear on May 6, 2026.

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