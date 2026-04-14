Abronye DC and Abubakar Yakubu granted bail

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, and the party’s Sunyani East Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, have been granted bail by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.
Abronye DC was reportedly arrested in connection with alleged threats made against a presiding judge at the Adenta Circuit Court, while Baba Amando was taken into custody over claims of false publication.
Speaking to journalists in Accra on Monday, April 13, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, called on the police to exercise restraint and professionalism in carrying out their duties.
Also addressing the media, the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, criticised the arrests, describing them as a calculated attempt by the government to divert public attention from what he termed its poor performance.
He argued that the government is under mounting pressure due to unfulfilled promises, including the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, tackling unemployment, reducing the cost of doing business at the ports, and executing the ORAL agenda.
According to him, these challenges have led to what he described as the harassment of members of the opposition party.
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