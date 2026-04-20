Godfred Dame alleges Judicial bias, warns of threat to public confidence

Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame

Former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame has expressed concern over what he describes as troubling conduct by some members of the judiciary, warning that certain actions risk eroding public trust in the justice system.

Speaking at the Leadership and Law Series organised by the Law Students Network on Sunday, April 19, Mr Dame claimed that some judicial officers appear to facilitate rights violations by issuing decisions that disproportionately affect members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He pointed to recent cases involving the detention and refusal of bail for some NPP figures, arguing that such developments raise questions about the courts' independence and neutrality.

“Some members of the judiciary have also, sad to say, become willing enablers of these violations with unjustified detentions of opponents of the ruling party,” he stated.

Mr Dame further criticised what he described as attempts to stifle free expression, citing arrests linked to public commentary on national issues.

“The denial of bail to members of the NPP and frivolous prosecution of a few for expression of views on matters of public interest cast a slur on the integrity and independence of the judiciary,” he said.

He added that recent arrests over commentary on LGBTQ matters reflected what he termed an “absurd effort” to suppress dissent.

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