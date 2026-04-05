Chief Justice: Efficient Judiciary essential to reducing business costs

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has announced a range of reforms within the judiciary aimed at enhancing efficiency, improving access to justice, and creating a more predictable legal environment for businesses in Ghana.
Speaking on the second day of the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, he explained that the measures are designed to speed up the handling of cases, particularly commercial disputes that often suffer delays and affect business operations.
He disclosed that one of the key interventions is the restructuring of court sittings to maximise productivity.
“We have introduced the two streams of the court system with structured morning and afternoon sessions. This is already helping us clear cases faster, especially commercial matters where time is critical,” he stated.
Justice Baffoe-Bonnie also highlighted the creation of specialised courts to handle specific areas of law, including commerce and financial regulation.
“We have established specialised courts focused on commercial disputes, financial markets, cyber crime, and regulatory issues. These courts bring together expertise, consistency, and speed, qualities that businesses deeply value,” he explained.
In addition, he revealed that the judiciary is reviewing its procedural rules for the first time in over 20 years to simplify legal processes.
“Our goal is to simplify proceedings, remove unnecessary technicalities, and make litigation more predictable for everyone,” he said.
He further pointed to the expansion of the e-justice system, which will introduce digital filing, virtual hearings, and real-time case monitoring.
“For businesses, this means less time wasted traveling to courts, lower costs, and greater transparency,” he noted.
The Chief Justice added that efforts are also being intensified to strengthen Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms. “Sometimes a smarter, faster resolution is simply better business,” he said.
He stressed that the reforms are essential to Ghana’s broader economic agenda, noting that a well-functioning judiciary plays a key role in attracting investment and supporting growth.
“An efficient court reduces the cost of doing business. A predictable legal environment encourages investment, and a trusted judiciary helps sustain long-term economic growth,” he added.
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