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Tsatsu Tsikata among ‘Rare Breed’ of lawyers – Chief Justice

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  15 April 2026 4:26pm
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Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has described Tsatsu Tsikata as part of a “rare breed” of lawyers who see the law as a tool for justice rather than personal gain.

Addressing participants at the UPSA Law School honourific lecture, he said Mr Tsikata’s approach to legal practice sets him apart in Ghana’s legal landscape.

The event, held to confer a lifetime achievement award on Mr Tsikata, brought together members of the bench, bar, academia, and the diplomatic community.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie noted that Mr Tsikata’s career spans private practice, scholarship, and public service, with a consistent commitment to justice and constitutional governance.

“In this sense, I dare say that he belongs to the rare breed of lawyers in our lifetime who see the law as more than just a set of mechanical rules to be manipulated,” he stated.

The Chief Justice highlighted Mr Tsikata’s intellectual depth, meticulous preparation, and ability to present complex legal arguments with clarity and precision.

He said these qualities have earned him respect across generations of legal practitioners and admiration from the bench.

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