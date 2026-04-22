Worst excesses of judicial manipulation behind us – Tsatsu Tsikata

Legal luminary Tsatsu Tsikata says he believes the darkest days of judicial manipulation in Ghana are fading.

He expressed cautious optimism that the courts can still deliver justice despite past concerns.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, Mr Tsikata said, “Some of the worst excesses of the judiciary, clearly being manipulated, are behind us, fortunately,” while urging judges to remain guided by their conscience and training.

He argued that members of the bench are not incapable of introspection, stressing that “one only has to appeal to the conscience of the judges” because they understand the law and what it demands.

Mr Tsikata maintained that his confidence in the justice system is rooted not in theory but in personal experience, pointing to his own legal battle, which ended in vindication.

“In the end, a Court of Appeal unanimously acquitted and discharged me on all the counts. It took eight years after the initial decision, but it still gave me the assurance that justice,” he said.

That long legal journey, he noted, reinforced his belief that justice, though delayed, can still prevail.

He revealed that during that period, a biblical verse sustained his resolve: “Psalm 94:15, which says justice will once again be found in the courts, and all righteous people will support it.”

He said that conviction continues to shape his legal advocacy and outlook.

“I have an inbuilt conviction that the law and justice can be found in the courts,” he stated, adding that his work is driven by a belief that the right outcomes are achievable within the system.

Mr Tsikata recounted advising a client who had grown frustrated with what appeared to be manipulated court processes.

The client repeatedly questioned whether confidence in the courts was still justified. His response, he said, was unwavering.

“I would say to him, ‘Yes, I don’t have an alternative anyway, but I do, and I promise you, you will see why. In the end, let us just keep going, put on the record what our conviction is about the right thing to be done in the end, God willing.’”

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