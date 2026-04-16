Supreme Court@150: Chief Justice pushes for modern, accessible justice system

The Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has described the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court as a profound moment of reflection, urging the judiciary and the nation to take stock of its legacy while committing to a more efficient, accessible and transparent justice system.

Speaking at the Supreme Court @150 Luncheon held at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon, under the theme “Honouring Our Past, Celebrating the Present and Refining the Future,” the Chief Justice said the milestone goes far beyond ceremonial celebration, describing it as a moment for “endless reflection and quiet gratitude.”

“This anniversary is more than a milestone. It is a moment for reflection, quiet gratitude and the moment of truth,” he said. “One hundred and fifty years is remarkable, but history will not judge us by how long the court has existed. It will judge us by what we did with the moment entrusted to us.”

He emphasised that the legacy of the Supreme Court must be measured not by longevity, but by its impact on justice delivery and its commitment to the people it serves.

According to him, the anniversary must therefore be remembered as a renewed commitment to faster, more accessible and more transparent justice — anchored on the enduring trust of the Ghanaian people.

Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie called on the judiciary to honour the past while building a stronger future, stressing that the foundations of Ghana’s legal system were laid through generations of sacrifice and service.

He traced the history of the judiciary to the early courts in Cape Coast, where Ghana’s legal tradition first took root in the colonial era, through to the post-independence period that shaped the modern justice system.

“From the early courts in Cape Coast, where the foundations of our legal tradition were laid in the very cradle of what will become Ghana, through the colonial era and the turbulent years after independence, men and women sat on the bench,” he noted.

“They defended the rule of law, often under pressure, sometimes making difficult choices, yet leaving behind a legacy of integrity that still lights our path.”

He paid tribute to pioneering judges who, in his words, built the institution “brick by brick, literally and figuratively”, helping to establish a judiciary that has become a cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy.

The Chief Justice also recognised the contributions of the first Ghanaian judges whose presence in the courtroom helped shape the country’s transition into a stable constitutional democracy.

Their work, he said, continues to live on in landmark judgments that have protected fundamental rights, resolved disputes and upheld the dignity of ordinary citizens.

He urged current and future judicial officers to draw inspiration from this legacy, while remaining committed to strengthening public confidence in the justice system.

The Supreme Court @150 commemorations form part of a broader programme marking one and a half centuries of judicial service in Ghana, highlighting both historical milestones and the ongoing pursuit of justice reform.

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