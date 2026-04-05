Strong Judiciary key to business confidence – Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has emphasised that a reliable and efficient judicial system is essential to building investor confidence and supporting business growth in Ghana.
Addressing participants on the second day of the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, 2026, he noted that businesses cannot succeed in an environment where there is uncertainty about the enforcement of contracts, protection of property, and fair resolution of disputes.
“No matter how creative or well-funded a business may be, it cannot truly thrive without one fundamental ingredient: trust,” he said.
He further explained that trust within an economy depends on key assurances that underpin commercial activity.
“And trust in any economy rests on three quiet but powerful assurances: that contracts will be honoured, that property will be protected, and that disputes will be resolved fairly, predictably, and without endless delay,” he stated.
Justice Baffoe-Bonnie stressed that these principles are not merely theoretical but reflect the practical expectations of investors and entrepreneurs.
“These are not just legal principles written in books. They are the everyday expectations of every investor, every entrepreneur, and every business owner, no matter how small. And these assurances are quite simply the daily work of the judiciary,” he added.
He also indicated that the judiciary is taking steps to play a more proactive role in national development by fostering a business-friendly climate rooted in the rule of law.
“When I assumed office, I made a conscious decision that the judiciary should no longer be a distant institution sitting in the background of our national life,” he said. “Instead, we have chosen to become an active partner in creating a genuinely business-friendly environment, one firmly anchored in the rule of law.”
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