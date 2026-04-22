Rev. Wengam, Prof. Hinson, Chris Wulff-Caesar to headline PA Conference 2026

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Some of Ghana and Africa’s leading voices in business, academia, and corporate leadership are expected to headline the 2026 PA Conference in Accra, as organisers position the event as a major platform for redefining the role of executive support professionals in a rapidly changing workplace.
The two-day conference, scheduled for July 23–24, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, will feature speakers including Rev. Stephen Wengam, Prof. Ebo Hinson, and Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, Chris Wulff-Caesar.
Speaking at the media launch, Conference Convener Maame Ekua Gaisey said the event is designed to reposition Executive Assistants, Personal Assistants, and Chiefs of Staff as strategic players in organisational leadership.
“The modern PA is the ‘Strategic Filter’ that protects a principal’s time and enables high-level decision-making,” she said.
She explained that this year’s theme, “The Strategic Architect: Mastering Influence, Tech & Institutional Excellence,” reflects the evolving demands of administrative professionals in an era of digital transformation and organisational complexity.
According to her, the 2026 edition will feature panel discussions, professional focus sessions, a Church Administration Roundtable, and training modules on what organisers describe as “Digital Scaffolding” — the use of artificial intelligence tools to improve administrative efficiency.
The conference, now in its sixth edition, is organised by FiveSixFive, a professional development firm, and is expected to bring together about 250 administrative professionals from across the African sub-region.
Prof. Kobby Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), said the event also supports Ghana’s broader push to strengthen business tourism under the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.
“As we anticipate delegates from across Africa, the Ghana Tourism Development Company is intentional about curating an experience that showcases the very best of Ghana: our hospitality, culture, and destinations,” he said. “We are ready to give our guests a memorable and distinctly Ghanaian welcome.”
Prof. Ebo Hinson, a marketing scholar and one of the headline speakers, said the conference speaks directly to the future of work and executive support roles.
“This conference is not just another professional event; it is a strategic investment in the future of work,” he said. “As the demands on executives evolve, so must the capabilities of those who support them.”
Other confirmed speakers include Ayesha Bedwei Ibe, Global People Leader at PwC Ghana, and Adetoun Akinsumi, Chief of Staff at SeamlessHR in Nigeria.
Organisers say interest in the conference has been strong, but participation will be capped at 250 to maintain a focused and high-level learning environment. Early registration has therefore been encouraged as demand is expected to be high.
The conference also comes at a time when institutions across Africa are increasingly prioritising digital skills, workplace efficiency, and leadership development to meet the demands of a changing corporate landscape.
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