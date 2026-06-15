Akka Kappa’s Jolanda Castagna honoured as Best CEO in Real Estate Brokerage

When Jolanda Castagna walked away from this year’s CEO Summit with the Best CEO of the Year award in the Real Estate Brokerage category, it was the kind of recognition that people in Ghana’s property industry had long seen coming.

Jolanda Castagna is the Chief Executive of Akka Kappa Ghana, a full-service real estate firm that has spent more than a decade building a reputation in one of West Africa’s most active property markets.

The 10th CEO Summit, which brought together executives and institutions from across sectors to celebrate leadership and organisational impact, placed her among the country’s most distinguished business leaders.

“This recognition is a reflection of the team we have built, the clients who trust us, and the standard we have committed to upholding every day,” Jolanda Castagna said after receiving the award. “We remain focused on delivering the level of service that our clients deserve.”

The accolade speaks to something that has defined Akka Kappa’s approach since the firm was established. Where Ghana’s real estate sector has often been characterised by fragmentation and opacity, the company has carved out a space built on transparency, local expertise, and the kind of continuity that comes only with time.

Jolanda Castagna herself brings close to two decades of experience in Ghana’s property market grounded in over thirty years of living and working in the country a depth of knowledge that has shaped not just the company’s culture but its practical ability to guide clients through complex transactions.

Akka Kappa operates across sales and lettings, property management, construction consultancy, and relocation management, serving a client base that spans individual homeowners, corporate occupiers, diplomatic missions, and institutional investors.

It is a range that reflects both the breadth of Ghana’s property market and the firm’s capacity to navigate it across different asset classes and client profiles.

Those who have worked with the company tend to point to the same qualities: an honest read of the market, a thorough understanding of local regulatory and transactional processes, and a team that takes the same care with a residential letting as with a major commercial deal.

Akka Kappa is headquartered in Airport Residential, Accra, and continues to serve clients across the country.

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