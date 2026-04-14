CAF President Motsepe mourns Dominic Frimpong after fatal attack on Berekum Chelsea

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe.

President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, has expressed “profound sadness” following the death of Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong, who was killed in an armed robbery attack.

The 20-year-old lost his life after sustaining a gunshot wound when Berekum Chelsea’s team bus was ambushed while returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture.

In an official letter released, Motsepe conveyed his condolences to the player’s family and the wider football community.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the armed robbery attack on the bus of Berekum Chelsea, returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old winger Dominic Frimpong.”

“Please pass my personal and CAF's deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Dominic Frimpong and to the Ghana Football Association.”

“May God comfort and console his loved ones and the entire Ghanaian football community. CAF is with you during this sad and painful period.”

The team bus was attacked by armed robbers on the Bibiani–Goaso road, where the assailants blocked the route and forced players and officials to flee into nearby bushes.

During the attack, several players sustained injuries, while Frimpong was shot in the head.

The winger, who was on loan from Aduana FC, was rushed to Bibiani Government Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Ghana Football Association has since maintained close contact with the club and relevant authorities, including the Ghana Police Service, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.