Gone too soon: Top facts about Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong

The death of Dominic Frimpong has left Ghana’s football community in shock, cutting short the life and career of a ‘promising young talent’.

Frimpong was confirmed dead after sustaining a gunshot wound during an armed robbery attack on Berekum Chelsea’s team bus.

The team was returning from a Ghana Premier League match against FC Samartex when the incident occurred on the Bibiani-Goaso road, between the Western North and Ahafo regions.

Here are some key facts about the Berekum Chelsea forward.

Dominic Frimpong was born on August 26, 2005, in Accra.

At just 20 years old, he was already building a name for himself as an exciting attacking option with a bright future ahead.

Frimpong played primarily as a forward and was known for his left foot.

Standing at 1.80m, he combined physical presence with attacking instinct, qualities that made him a valuable asset in the final third.

Before his rise to the top level, Frimpong featured for clubs including Tudu Mighty Jets in the GARFA Division Two League and Opak FC.

His development also included time at Attram de Visser, a well-known football academy in the country.

At the time of his passing, Frimpong was officially a player of Aduana FC.

He joined Berekum Chelsea on loan during the January transfer window, as part of his continued development.

Frimpong featured 13 times and scored two goals in the league.

However, it appears to be his final participation in Ghana’s topflight after the devastating ordeal.

He was rushed to Bibiani Government Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Ghana Football Association expressed its heartfelt condolences to Berekum Chelsea following the tragic death of Frimpong, and has called for justice against those responsible.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.