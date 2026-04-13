Kurt Okraku commiserates with Berekum Chelsea after fatal armed robbery attack

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has said that his outfit will work with relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served, following the death of Berekum Chelsea player, Dominic Frimpong.

Frimpong, a twenty-year-old loanee from Aduana F.C., was fatally shot by armed robbers, who attacked Berekum Chelsea’s team bus at Ahyiresu. The team was returning from a Premier League match at Samreboi.

Six players were also injured as the players and coaching staff ran into a nearby bush on Sunday night.

In a statement on Monday morning, Kurt Okraku offered support to the club.

‘‘This is a heartbreaking moment for your club and Ghana football as a whole. We share in your grief and stand firmly with you during this difficult time.’’

‘‘Please be assured of our full support as we engage the relevant authorities to ensure justice is served, while also continuing to take steps to enhance the safety of all clubs.’’

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has launched a hunt for the robbers.

The armed robbery attack is the first suffered by a Premier League club in three years, but there have been many before.

In 2023, Legon Cities were attacked after a game with Samartex on the Kumasi-Bibiani road.

A year before that, AshantiGold were attacked at Assin Enda after a trip to Accra to face Hearts of Oak in a league match.

In recent times, there have been similar attacks in women’s football too.

F.C. Savannah Ladies were attacked on their way back from Tamale to Kumasi after a Dreamz Ladies game in 2022.

A year before that, Pearl Pia Ladies had been attacked in Bupe after a match against Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.