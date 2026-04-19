Berekum Chelsea bus attack: Police declare three suspects wanted

The Ghana Police Service has declared three persons wanted in connection with the robbery attack on a bus belonging to Berekum Chelsea Football Club, which resulted in the death of player Dominic Frimpong.

The development follows the arrest of two suspects by the Ashanti Regional Police Command: Mohammed Ahmed, 25, believed to be the gang leader, and Gideon Bawa, 30.

A press release issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Atsu Ahianyo, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, named the three wanted suspects as Dauda, Huefe and A.T.

The names were provided by the gang leader during interrogation.

The release said the suspects were apprehended through an intelligence-led operation by the Ashanti South Police Command, with support from the Police Intelligence Directorate Headquarters, the Anti-Robbery Unit, and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters.

The operation, conducted on April 15, 2026, at Atimatim in Kumasi, led to the arrest of Ahmed and Bawa after they allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on the police.

Items retrieved included a pistol loaded with two rounds of .32 ammunition, eleven BB cartridges, a locally manufactured weapon (“blantine”), pepper spray, desert boots, assorted mobile phones, and a black pullover.

DSP Ahianyo said Ahmed admitted involvement in the attack on Berekum Chelsea FC and other robbery incidents, including attacks at Nkawie and on a mobile money vendor at Fufuso.

He also identified Dauda, Huefe and A.T. as accomplices who remain at large.

Ahmed is currently receiving treatment under police guard at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while Bawa remains in custody assisting with investigations.

Police are appealing to the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.

The Command commended officers involved in the operation for their professionalism and thanked the public for their cooperation, which contributed to the arrests.

It assured that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects and that all those involved would be put before the court to face the full rigours of the law.

The attack occurred while the Berekum Chelsea FC team was returning home after a Ghana Premier League fixture against Samartex FC 1996.

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