GFA calls for justice after death of Berekum Chelsea forward Frimpong

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The Ghana Football Association has expressed its heartfelt condolences to Berekum Chelsea following the tragic death of their forward Dominic Frimpong, and has called for justice against those responsible.
Frimpong was confirmed dead after sustaining a gunshot wound during an armed robbery attack on the club’s team bus on Sunday night.
The team was returning from a Ghana Premier League match against FC Samartex when the incident occurred.
According to reports, the bus was ambushed by armed robbers on the Bibiani–Goaso road.
The attackers reportedly blocked the route, forcing players and officials to abandon the vehicle and flee into nearby bushes.
During the chaos, several players sustained injuries, while Frimpong was shot in the head.
The 20-year-old, who was on loan from Aduana FC, was rushed to Bibiani Government Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
“This tragic incident is not only a huge loss to Berekum Chelsea but also to Ghana football as a whole,” the Ghana FA said in a statement released.
“The GFA is in constant communication with the club and relevant authorities, including the Ghana Police Service, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.”
“We urge that all necessary measures be taken to ensure justice is served.”
The incident has once again raised concerns over security on major roads used by clubs travelling for domestic league matches.
In recent years, clubs such as FC Savannah, Wa All Stars, Legon Cities and AshantiGold have experienced similar attacks, which highlights the ongoing safety challenges in the Division.
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