Carrick leaves door open for Rashford return

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick says no decision has been made on the future of forward Marcus Rashford for next season.

The 28-year-old is on a season-long loan at Spanish club Barcelona after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Barcelona have until 15 June to decide whether to trigger their €30m (£26.1m) option to buy Rashford, with the Old Trafford hierarchy resistant to any attempt to change the terms of the deal.

Rashford, who is likely to be part of Thomas Tuchel's squad for this summer's World Cup, has not closed the door on returning to his boyhood club given he still has two years left on a lucrative contract that will be subject to a 25% rise next season if United qualify for the Champions League.

"There's decisions to be made on certain things, and obviously Marcus is in that situation," said Carrick.

"But at this point in time, nothing's been decided.

"It will be, because it has to be at a certain point, but at this stage, there's nothing to say."

Former manager Ruben Amorim, who left the club in January, felt Rashford wanted a different challenge away from Old Trafford when he was allowed to join Aston Villa on loan in 2025.

Carrick is in a different position given he is both a former team-mate, coach and - for three games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal in 2021 - manager of one of the recent stars of United's academy, who is currently the club's 15th all-time highest goalscorer.

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to lower the top-level amounts being paid at the club and, when Casemiro leaves in the summer, Rashford will be United's highest earner.

"Whoever's here, I want to work with, and help them improve," Carrick said.

"At the moment, it's this squad of players. There's obviously players on loan, and whatever happens with that later on will happen.

"But certainly, as a coach, and leader of a squad, we want to get the best out of everyone."

Carrick was placed in interim charge of the club in January and is a leading contender to take the job on a full-time basis this summer.

But the former midfielder's immediate focus is his side's Premier League trip to Chelsea, when victory would take United 10 points clear of Liam Rosenior's side.

However, their chances have not been helped by suspensions that have ruled out central defensive duo Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, while Leny Yoro was absent from the group that travelled from Stockport station for the journey south on Friday afternoon.

If Yoro is absent, Carrick could be forced to play either Luke Shaw or Noussair Mazraoui, or even veteran midfielder Casemiro, alongside 19-year-old Ayden Heaven at Stamford Bridge.

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