Maguire signs one-year contract at Man Utd

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Former captain Harry Maguire has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United, with the option to extend for a further year.
The 33-year-old central defender's current deal was due to expire at the end of this season.
Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £80m in 2019 - a world record transfer fee for a defender.
He has made 266 appearances for United, winning the League Cup in 2022-23 and the FA Cup the following season.
"Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day," Maguire said.
"I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together."
After struggling for first-team opportunities and being stripped of the captaincy by then-manager Erik ten Hag, Maguire was linked with a move away from United in August 2023. A deal was agreed with West Ham before it fell through.
He later found game time limited under Ruben Amorim before enjoying a revival under interim boss Michael Carrick, starting all 10 matches since his appointment in mid-January 2026.
Maguire added, "You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see, and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us."
Director of football Jason Wilcox said, "Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United.
"He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad."
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