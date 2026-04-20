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Radio and TV will not fade despite the rise of social media – Tommy Forson

Source: Irene Adubea Aning  
  20 April 2026 4:53pm
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Veteran broadcaster Tommy Annan Forson has dismissed growing concerns that social media could eventually replace traditional broadcasting, insisting that radio and television still remain strong pillars of communication despite the digital shift.

Speaking on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he noted that while social media has changed how content is created and consumed, it has not erased the discipline, structure, and credibility that come with radio and TV broadcasting.

According to him, the fear that traditional media may become irrelevant is understandable, but it does not reflect reality.

“If you look at what is happening today, social media is good, yes, but it has its ups and downs,” he said.

He explained that with social media, the biggest challenge is not access to platforms, but the lack of discipline in how information is produced and shared.

“Anybody can just come on and create a story. And if you don’t check it properly, you either pick it up wrongly or you get attacked for something you never even said or did. That is the problem we are dealing with now,” he noted.

However, traditional broadcasting is structured and governed by standards that protect credibility.

“In radio and TV, you don’t just come and do anything. There is timing, there is content control, and there is preparation. You cannot just wake up and go on air anyhow,” he stated.

Nonetheless, he stated that there are some media houses who publish without proper verification, prioritizing speed over accuracy.

“The problem is that people are no longer researching. They are not fact-checking, they are not preparing properly, they are just relying on shortcuts,” he highlighted.

Despite these concerns, he maintained that radio and television remain essential and will not disappear because of social media growth.

“Broadcasting is still broadcasting. Radio and television are built on discipline, timing, preparation and responsibility. Those things social media cannot replace,” he reinforced.

Tommy Annan Forson further encouraged young people aspiring to enter the media space not to be discouraged by the rise of digital platforms.

He argued that broadcasting still commands respect globally and continues to open doors for those who master the craft.

“Having a passport that identifies you as a broadcaster can open many doors. When you arrive at international airports, you are often given a certain level of respect. Journalism is a good career, especially if you can develop yourself beyond the average level where many others stop. It truly can take you places. So if you aspire to be a broadcaster, chase it, don’t stop,” he reiterated.

At the same time, he urged practitioners to uphold standards, warning that the industry risks losing its identity if professionalism continues to decline.

For him, the future of media is not a competition between old and new platforms, but a question of discipline and quality in content creation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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