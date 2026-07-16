Jinapor calls for investment, innovation to build resilient downstream petroleum sector

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has called for stronger policies, sustained investment and technological innovation to build a more resilient downstream petroleum sector capable of withstanding future global energy shocks.

Delivering the keynote address at the Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCon) 2026, Dr. Jinapor said recent disruptions in global energy markets have demonstrated that countries must prepare their energy systems long before crises occur.

Speaking on the conference theme, "Building a Resilient Downstream: Policy, Innovation and Investment for Growth," the Minister said resilience should be embedded in the country's energy architecture through sound policies, strategic infrastructure and close collaboration between government and industry.

"Over the past few years, global energy markets have experienced profound disruptions. Geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, volatility in international prices, shifting investment patterns and the evolving global energy transition have reshaped the way nations think about energy security," he said.

According to him, Ghana's experience during recent global market disruptions underscored the importance of cooperation between government, regulators and industry players in maintaining uninterrupted fuel supplies across the country.

He commended oil marketing companies, bulk distribution companies, transport operators and the National Petroleum Authority for ensuring petroleum products remained available despite rising international prices and supply chain challenges.

The Minister, however, noted that temporary government interventions alone cannot guarantee long-term energy security.

"These interventions were necessary, but they also reinforced a deeper lesson that no country can build long-term energy resilience through temporary measures alone," he said.

Dr. Jinapor stressed that Ghana must invest in expanding refining capacity, strategic petroleum reserves, modern storage infrastructure, efficient transportation systems and diversified supply chains to strengthen its ability to withstand external shocks.

He also underscored the importance of creating a predictable policy environment that encourages private sector investment.

"Investors require policy credibility and certainty. Businesses require predictability. Consumers require transparency and fairness. Government's responsibility is therefore to provide a regulatory framework that encourages investment, promotes competition, protects consumers and supports the sustainable growth of the industry," he stated.

The Minister further called for increased adoption of technology across the petroleum value chain, saying digitalisation, automation and data-driven regulation would improve efficiency, reduce losses and enhance transparency.

He urged stakeholders to support indigenous participation in the sector through technology transfer and skills development while preparing Ghana for the global energy transition.

Although the world is shifting towards cleaner energy, Dr. Jinapor said petroleum products will continue to play an important role in Ghana's energy mix for the foreseeable future.

"Our responsibility is therefore to manage this transition wisely, meeting today's energy needs while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities through cleaner fuels, improved efficiencies and emerging technologies. That is a Just Transition," he said.

He challenged participants at the conference to translate discussions into concrete partnerships and investments that will strengthen Ghana's petroleum industry.

"Resilience is not built in moments of crisis; it is built in the choices we make before the next crisis arrives," Dr Jinapor said.

He added: "Let this conference therefore be remembered not only for the quality of its discussions, but for the partnerships it strengthens, the investments it inspires and the solutions it delivers."

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