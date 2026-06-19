AMA stops construction work at North Kaneshie over building permit verification

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has ordered an immediate suspension of construction works on a project being undertaken by Chinese contractors at FD 28 Amadan Street in North Kaneshie over alleged building permit irregularities.
The stop-work directive was issued after the contractors failed to produce the necessary building permit and official receipts covering the development during an inspection exercise.
The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, who led a working visit to parts of the Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan District, said the Assembly would not tolerate non-compliance with planning regulations within the city.
“We will not allow any developer, contractor, or company to undertake construction within the metropolis without the required approval from the AMA,” he said.
He added that all ongoing construction and demolition work without proper documentation would be halted until the necessary permits and receipts are verified.
“Any project that does not meet the required documentation standards will be stopped immediately until the right processes are followed,” the mayor stated.
Hon. Allotey further warned that developers who flout planning regulations risk sanctions, including stop-work orders, fines, prosecution, and possible demolition of unauthorised structures.
As part of the enforcement exercise, the AMA also carried out on-site verification of building permits and receipts at selected construction sites to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.
The mayor also directed contractors working on the Melcom Plus building to suspend renovation works after it was discovered that additional works were being undertaken beyond the scope of the approved permit.
“We cannot compromise on public safety, orderly development, and adherence to approved building procedures,” he emphasised.
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