FAGE donates coconut seedlings to University of Ghana Green Week, inspires youth towards the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026

The Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) has donated coconut seedlings to the leadership of the University of Ghana Green Week 2026 in support of the University’s campus tree- planting campaign, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability, youth empowerment and the transformation of Ghana’s horticultural sector.

The donation, undertaken in partnership with the Coconut Federation- Ghana (COCOFEG) and AgriOne Technologies, demonstrates a shared vision of nurturing the next generation of agriprineurs while promoting climate-smart agriculture, environmental stewardship and export-driven agricultural development.

Far beyond planting trees, the initiative is about planting ideas, creating opportunities and cultivating a generation that sees agriculture as a profitable business, a vehicle for innovation and a solution to youth unemployment. Every coconut tree planted today symbolizes a lasting investment in food security, climate resilience, wealth creation and Ghana’s green economy.

The presentation also officially builds momentum towards the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026, Ghana’s premier horticultural investment, trade and innovation event, scheduled for 3rd - 5th September 2026 at the Palms Convention Center, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra. The Expo will convene students, young agriprineurs, exporters, investors, researchers, development partners, financial institutions and policymakers to unlock new opportunities across Ghana’s horticultural value chains.

Through exhibitions, investment forums, technology showcases, business matchmakings, youth innovation sessions and policy dialogues, the Expo will provide an unparalleled platform for young people to transform ideas into thriving agribusinesses while connecting with markets, finance, technology and global opportunities.

Receiving the seedlings, the Green Week leadership expressed profound appreciation to FAGE and its partners, describing the donation as a legacy that perfectly complements Green Week’s mission of promoting practical learning, environmental responsibility, entrepreneurship and youth leadership in sustainable agriculture.

In his remarks, Davies Narh Korboe, President of the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) invited every student and young entrepreneur to attend the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026 from 3rd to 5th September at the Palms Convention Center, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra as it serves a s a pathway where ideas meet opportunities, partnerships forged, and tomorrow’s agribusiness leaders emerge.

Kwaku Boateng, Vice- President of the Coconut Federation- Ghana (COCOFEG) in his remarks encouraged every young Ghanaian to embrace horticulture as a pathway to national development.

FAGE, COCOFEG and AgriOne Technologies remain committed to working with educational institutions and industry stakeholders to empower Ghana’s youth, accelerate horticultural development and position Ghana as a leading hub for sustainable agriculture and high-value exports.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.