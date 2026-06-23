Ghana can surpass $15bn in export earnings by 2030 – FAGE president

Audio By Carbonatix
Davis Korboe, President of the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), has said Ghana could exceed US$15 billion in non-traditional export earnings by 2030 if government, financial institutions and industry stakeholders strengthen support for value addition and export development.
Mr Korboe made the projection during the Eye on Port media forum powered by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).
He said the country’s attainment of more than US$5 billion in non-traditional export earnings ahead of earlier projections demonstrated the sector’s immense growth potential.
He recalled that during the 2025 Horti Expo, he had projected that Ghana would attain the US$5 billion milestone by 2027.
According to him, the earlier-than-expected achievement showed that the country was on a positive growth trajectory and capable of recording even higher earnings.
Mr Korboe identified the feed industry, coconut production, mango cultivation and the Tree Crops Development Authority’s programmes as key areas capable of driving future export growth.
He said the feed industry alone had the potential to create more than 80,000 jobs annually if adequately supported.
He stressed the need for government to remain deliberate in supporting export-orientated industries through favourable policies, infrastructure development and institutional collaboration.
The FAGE president also called for the establishment of a dedicated financing vehicle to support producers and exporters of non-traditional export commodities.
He said increased investment in value addition would enable Ghana to maximise earnings from its agricultural products while creating jobs and reducing dependence on raw commodity exports.
Latest Stories
-
Speed up work – Contractors on Takoradi-Cape Coast highway dualisation told
23 minutes
-
BOST Energies refutes claims of fuel contamination at Kumasi Depot
26 minutes
-
NPP cautions constituency executive aspirants against cash payments as nominations open
29 minutes
-
Ghana can surpass $15bn in export earnings by 2030 – FAGE president
32 minutes
-
BoG demystifies central bank operations, exchange rates and reserves
35 minutes
-
NPP must engage Kennedy Agyapong through dialogue, says Kwadwo Poku Nsafoah
38 minutes
-
CARE Ghana calls for Ghana Card to become sole ID for voting
41 minutes
-
NPP opens constituency executive nominations
42 minutes
-
Vigilance, positive defiance key to environmental protection – Asiedu Nketia
45 minutes
-
Central University suspends SRC Week activities following NACOC investigation
48 minutes
-
GWL cracks down on water theft; charges customer over GH¢74k for illegal reconnection
51 minutes
-
Ghana UK High Commissioner receives St. Monicans delegation ahead of Centenary celebrations
55 minutes
-
NYA CEO calls for urgent reforms to protect Ghana’s growing digital workforce
58 minutes
-
Tech giant Oracle cuts 21,000 jobs as it embraces AI
1 hour
-
Two-goal Haaland fires Norway into last 32 with win over Senegal
1 hour