Bosome Freho District Assembly unveils 100 street sweepers to improve sanitation

The Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti Region has inaugurated 100 street sweepers under its Street Sweeping Programme as part of efforts to improve environmental sanitation across communities within the district.

The initiative follows a directive by President John Mahama, urging Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to strengthen sanitation management in their jurisdictions following the government’s decision not to renew the sanitation contract with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Speaking at the inauguration and sensitisation ceremony, the District Chief Executive for Bosome Freho, Charles Appiah-Kubi, stated that the assembly has put in place measures to ensure that the street sweepers receive better remuneration to motivate them to carry out their duties effectively.

According to him, the assembly has approved a monthly allowance of GH¢500 for each of the 100 sweepers.

“The Assembly and I have agreed that every month, each of the 100 street sweepers will receive an allowance of GH¢500 to support and motivate them in their work,” he stated.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi explained that under the previous arrangement with Zoomlion, sweepers received only GH¢150 per month. He noted that the increase to GH¢500 demonstrates the assembly’s commitment to improving the welfare of sanitation workers.

He further indicated that the allowance could be reviewed upward in the future, depending on the workers’ commitment and performance.

The DCE urged the sweepers to remain dedicated to their duties and avoid partisan politics while carrying out their responsibilities, emphasising that sanitation should be regarded as a collective responsibility aimed at improving public health and environmental cleanliness.

Also addressing the gathering, the District Coordinating Director, Michael Adjei, cautioned that absenteeism would not be tolerated under the programme.

“We have supervisors who will closely monitor their activities to ensure accountability. Any sweeper who absents himself or herself from duty three consecutive times without a valid excuse will be dismissed. We will not allow public funds to be wasted, nor will we pay allowances to ghost workers,” he stressed.

Some of the newly recruited street sweepers expressed gratitude to the government and the district assembly for the initiative and pledged to work diligently to ensure cleaner communities across the district.

“We are grateful for this opportunity and will work hard to ensure proper sanitation in our communities,” a beneficiary said.

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