Akwatia MP backs new constitutional reform implementation process

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has expressed confidence in Ghana’s renewed constitutional reform process, saying he believes the newly inaugurated 11-member implementation committee can successfully carry out its mandate.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Baidoo acknowledged that previous efforts to implement constitutional reforms had faced court challenges, but said such experiences should not create fear around the current process.
“I sincerely believe that this would work,” he said, adding that lessons could be learnt from the court processes filed against the previous implementation committee.
Mr Baidoo stressed that the reform process should not intimidate anyone, particularly those who may have legitimate concerns about how the recommendations are implemented.
“We hope, we pray, that is not to put any fear in anyone. If anybody thinks that something untoward has happened, [they can] go to court,” he said.
His comments come as the Constitution Review process enters a new phase following the government’s inauguration of an 11-member committee to begin work on implementing recommendations from the Constitution Review Committee.
For Mr Baidoo, the possibility of legal challenges should be seen as part of Ghana’s democratic and constitutional safeguards rather than a reason to halt the process.
The success of the exercise, however, will depend on more than the work of the committee. It will require transparency, public confidence, broad consultation and strict adherence to the constitutional procedures governing amendments.
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