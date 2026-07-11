Nkoko Nkitinkiti is a necessary step to reduce poultry imports – Akwatia MP

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has defended the government’s flagship “Nkoko Nkitinkiti” poultry initiative, describing it as a strategic intervention that could help address Ghana’s heavy dependence on imported poultry products and encourage consumption of locally produced chicken.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 11, Mr. Baidoo argued that criticisms of the programme must consider its broader objectives and phased approach.

He maintained that the household poultry distribution component currently being rolled out represents only the first stage of a larger policy framework designed to strengthen Ghana’s poultry industry.

"It is not a bad project at all," he said, adding that stakeholders must assess the initiative based on the policy objectives communicated by the government and the responsible ministry.

According to the Akwatia MP, the programme should not be viewed simply as government distributing birds to households and expecting direct financial returns, but rather as part of a wider strategy to stimulate domestic poultry production and change consumer behaviour.

Mr. Baidoo explained that the current household poultry distribution exercise is the first phase of the initiative and that subsequent components are expected to involve organised groups and other actors within the poultry value chain.

"We must also appreciate the policy as it has been communicated by the minister and the government that this household poultry distribution is just phase one of the project itself," he stated.

He added that organised groups and other stakeholders have an important role to play in the programme’s long-term success.

"The group surely has a stake in it, and I am aware that it is one of the things that the minister is working on, but phase one is not even done yet," he said.

The MP noted that the first phase of implementation has covered 11 regions, with five additional regions expected to be included as the rollout continues.

"They’ve done 11 regions, so five more to go, which is being done," he explained.

Mr. Baidoo said the rationale behind the initiative must be understood within the context of Ghana’s longstanding challenge of imported poultry products, which he said has affected local producers and placed pressure on the economy.

He argued that the country must address not only production challenges but also consumer preferences and demand for locally produced chicken.

"And what is the phase one? It is true that it is not really about government putting money and expecting same to be brought to government," he said.

"The challenge we have as a people is overburdened import of poultry products and of course it has some effects on our economy," he added.

According to him, increasing domestic poultry production alone will not be enough unless Ghanaians develop greater demand for locally produced poultry.

"We need to deal with the consumption aspect of our own people to develop the taste of our local," he stated.

Mr. Baidoo argued that encouraging households to rear poultry could help create a stronger culture of local production and consumption while reducing reliance on imported chicken.

He suggested that the initiative should be viewed as part of a broader effort to build a sustainable poultry ecosystem involving farmers, processors, consumers and other players along the value chain.

Mr. Baidoo maintained that the initiative should not be judged solely by the initial distribution exercise, arguing that the programme’s wider components are still being developed.

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