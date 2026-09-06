GPL 2026/27: Hearts of Oak start new season with emphatic win over Berekum Chelsea

Audio By Carbonatix
Hearts of Oak kicked off their 2026/27 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign with a statement win over Berekum Chelsea at the University of Ghana Stadium.
John Antwi scored on his debut for the Phobians as they recorded a 4-0 victory in their first game of the new season.
The former Dreams FC forward didn't take long to settle as he got Hearts to a flying start after five minutes played from close range to make it 1-0.
While Chelsea pressed for the equaliser, Antwi scored once again in the 37th minute to double his side's lead at the University of Ghana Stadium, giving Hearts a 2-0 lead at the break.
After the recess, Hearts continued to press for more goals to stretch their advantage, but they had to wait until the 86th minute when Abdul Kader Kourama netted to make it 3-0.
As if the three goals were not enough, Ali Mohammed scored three minutes later from the penalty spot to make it four for the Accra-based side, running way with all three points.
Latest Stories
-
Domestic debt increased by GH¢57bn to GH¢391bn in June 2026; total public debt now GH¢719.5bn
30 minutes
-
CUTS warns GH¢12 demurrage surcharge on cement, raises serious cartel concerns
59 minutes
-
Ato Forson thanks constituents for 18 years of support
1 hour
-
T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 51%, interest rates fall again
1 hour
-
Avoid comparing governments, Catholic Bishops tell Chief Justice
2 hours
-
140 migrants in single dinghy rescued in English Channel
2 hours
-
FIFA president Infantino will stand for re-election
3 hours
-
Catholic Bishops reject calls for Chief Justice’s resignation over political remarks
3 hours
-
Germany’s far-right AfD set for big win in eastern state, just short of majority
3 hours
-
Catholic Bishops urge Chief Justice to avoid remarks that could raise doubts about impartiality
3 hours
-
Mrs Doris Emma Doryumu (Nee Dove)
3 hours
-
Illegal mining concessions easier to obtain than lawful ones in Ghana – Prof Frimpong-Boateng
4 hours
-
At least 5 dead after Amazon cargo plane barreled off runway at Miami airport
4 hours
-
Frimpong-Boateng proposes Environmental Restoration Fund funded by mineral royalties
4 hours
-
Corrupt individuals are worse than pathogens; their actions cause premature deaths – Prof Frimpong-Boateng
4 hours