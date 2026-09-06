Football | National

GPL 2026/27: Hearts of Oak start new season with emphatic win over Berekum Chelsea

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  6 September 2026 6:16pm
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Hearts of Oak kicked off their 2026/27 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign with a statement win over Berekum Chelsea at the University of Ghana Stadium.

John Antwi scored on his debut for the Phobians as they recorded a 4-0 victory in their first game of the new season.

The former Dreams FC forward didn't take long to settle as he got Hearts to a flying start after five minutes played from close range to make it 1-0.

While Chelsea pressed for the equaliser, Antwi scored once again in the 37th minute to double his side's lead at the University of Ghana Stadium, giving Hearts a 2-0 lead at the break.

After the recess, Hearts continued to press for more goals to stretch their advantage, but they had to wait until the 86th minute when Abdul Kader Kourama netted to make it 3-0.

As if the three goals were not enough, Ali Mohammed scored three minutes later from the penalty spot to make it four for the Accra-based side, running way with all three points.

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