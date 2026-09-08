Hearts of Oak star John Antwi eyes Black Stars recall

Hearts of Oak striker John Antwi is hoping for a call-up to the Black Stars after making a flying start to the Ghana Premier League season.

The forward scored twice as Hearts of Oak began their campaign with a 4-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to name his squad in the coming days for the September 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

“Every player wants to play for the national team, but I will continue to work hard and wait for my opportunity,” Antwi said after the match.

Antwi has previous experience with the Black Stars, making his senior international debut on 10 October 2017 when he came on at half-time for Raphael Dwamena in Ghana’s 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

He was later recalled for Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, featuring in the 67th minute of the 1-0 defeat by Sudan in November 2020.

He was also called up for subsequent qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe but did not feature in either match.

The Black Stars face Côte d’Ivoire on September 24, before facing The Gambia three days later.

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