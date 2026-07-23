Ghana Premier League 2026-27 season fixtures released

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled the fixtures for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League, setting the stage for another thrilling campaign packed with blockbuster clashes, fierce regional derbies and an eagerly anticipated title race.

Reigning champions Medeama SC will kick off the defence of their crown with a difficult away trip to Dreams FC, while runners-up Bibiani Gold Stars also face a stern opening assignment on the road against Bechem United.

One of the standout fixtures on the opening weekend will see newly promoted Debibi United FC mark their historic debut in the Ghana Premier League with a glamorous home encounter against Asante Kotoko SC. Fellow newcomers Port City FC will also begin life in the top flight at home, taking on fellow debutants FC AshantiGold 04 in what promises to be an entertaining first-ever Premier League meeting.

In Accra, Hearts of Oak welcome Berekum Chelsea to the capital as the Phobians begin another quest to reclaim the league title, while Basake Holy Stars host Swedru All Blacks in another intriguing Matchday One fixture.

Elsewhere, Vision FC entertain Young Apostles, FC Samartex 1996 host Karela United in Samreboi, and two-time champions Aduana FC travel to Kpando to face Heart of Lions, completing an exciting opening round of fixtures.

Super Clash dates confirmed

The dates for Ghana's biggest domestic fixture have also been confirmed, with Asante Kotoko set to host arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the first Super Clash of the season on Matchday 13, scheduled between December 4 and 7, 2026.

The return encounter at Hearts of Oak's home ground will take place on Matchday 30, between April 30 and May 3, 2027, with both fixtures expected to have significant implications in the race for the league title.

Derby rivalries headline calendar

Supporters can also look forward to several mouth-watering regional derbies throughout the campaign.

The Brong Ahafo derby calendar begins on Matchday 3, when newcomers Debibi United host Young Apostles. Debibi then face Berekum Chelsea on Matchday 6 before visiting Bechem United on Matchday 8. Other key regional encounters include Aduana FC vs Bechem United on Matchday 11, Berekum Chelsea vs Young Apostles on Matchday 12, and Bechem United vs Young Apostles on Matchday 14.

The Western Derby also promises plenty of excitement, with Medeama hosting Basake Holy Stars on Matchday 4. Bibiani Gold Stars welcome Basake Holy Stars on Matchday 6, while FC Samartex 1996 entertain Medeama on Matchday 7 and Basake Holy Stars on Matchday 9. Medeama will then host Bibiani Gold Stars in another headline fixture on Matchday 9.

In the Capital Derby, Vision FC welcome Hearts of Oak on Matchday 7, while the Ashanti Derby between FC AshantiGold 04 and Asante Kotoko is scheduled for Matchday 8, with the reverse fixture to be played on Matchday 25.

Season to conclude May 31

The final day of the campaign promises plenty of drama, with Hearts of Oak hosting Medeama SC, Asante Kotoko travelling to Basake Holy Stars, Vision FC welcoming Swedru All Blacks, Bibiani Gold Stars taking on Karela United, and Debibi United concluding their maiden top-flight season at home against Aduana FC.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season will officially get underway over the weekend of September 4–7, 2026, with matches taking place across all nine league centres.

The campaign will run until the weekend of May 28–31, 2027, comprising 34 match weekends with no official midweek fixtures, a scheduling policy introduced by the GFA to reduce travel demands on clubs and enhance player welfare.

With the fixtures now confirmed, anticipation is set to reach fever pitch as clubs begin final preparations for what promises to be another fiercely contested Ghana Premier League season, where the battle for the title, continental qualification and survival will once again captivate football fans across the country.

Full fixtures for the 2026-27 Ghana Premier League season.

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