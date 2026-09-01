Mahama demands protection of civilians, unhindered aid access in Gaza

President John Mahama has called for the protection of civilians and full, unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza, describing the humanitarian situation there as “catastrophic.”

Addressing the 65th anniversary meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade, President Mahama said the international community must pay greater attention to conflicts where civilians continue to suffer.

“In Gaza, the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic,” he said.

He said civilians in the territory continue to face severe restrictions on humanitarian assistance, alongside shortages of essential supplies.

“Civilians continue to face severe constraints on humanitarian access and critical shortages affecting food, water, health care and electricity,” President Mahama stated.

He urged the international community to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches affected civilians without obstruction.

“We must insist on the protection of civilians' full and unhindered humanitarian access,” he said.

President Mahama also criticised what he described as the selective application of international principles, saying, “We also reject the selective application of the principles of the United Nations Charter.”

President Mahama also called on the international community to intensify efforts to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

He said the world has “too often appeared to turn its back” on millions of Sudanese enduring what he describes as “the world’s largest and worst humanitarian crisis.”

He said more than 12 million people may have been displaced, with widespread hunger and grave violations against civilians continuing across the country.

“The international community must give Sudan the sustained political attention, humanitarian support and commitment to peace that its people urgently deserve.”

President Mahama sad the scale of the crisis demands sustained international attention and a stronger commitment to supporting the Sudanese people.

He urged the global community to prioritise humanitarian assistance and peace efforts to help bring relief to millions affected by the crisis.

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