Mortuary agency gives Battor Annex 14 days to account for missing body

Audio By Carbonatix
The Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA), has given management of the Battor Catholic Hospital Mortuary Annex at Anyanam. 14 days to account for the whereabouts of the body of 53-year-old Madam Georgina Tsiakie Agbasi.
The directive follows an assessment and investigation by the agency into the circumstances surrounding the reported disappearance of the deceased’s body from the facility.
Dr Phillip Sarpong, Deputy Registrar of MoFFA, said preliminary investigations had identified gaps in some of the processes at the mortuary.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Anyanam in the Ada West District, Dr Sarpong said the agency had engaged management of the facility and was working to establish what happened to the body.
He said management had assured the agency that the body would be located.
Dr Sarpong urged the bereaved family to remain calm as efforts continued to establish the whereabouts of the remains of their relatives.
Reverend Ebenezer Ogbe, a family head, however, said the family had not been directly engaged by MoFFA despite being present when representatives of the agency visited the facility, stating that the family waited to engage the agency’s representatives but was not approached.
Rev Ogbe said the family only became aware of the 14-day ultimatum after journalists who had interacted with the agency informed them about it.
“It was the media guys that told us that the mortuary management had been given two weeks to provide our royal,” he said.
He noted that the incident had caused significant emotional distress among members of the family, particularly the children and husband of the deceased.
Rev Ogbe said the family was concerned about the effect of the prolonged uncertainty on the health and wellbeing of the deceased’s relatives, saying that the husband had been particularly affected by the situation and had struggled to eat or drink since the body was reported missing.
Asked whether the family would proceed immediately with burial if the remains were located, he said that would depend on the condition in which the body was found.
He said the family remained distressed and was waiting for the outcome of the efforts to locate the remains.
Latest Stories
-
‘Don’t meddle in SOEs day-to-day affairs’ -Mahama cautions Board Chairs
7 minutes
-
‘Let the Constitution remain your compass’ – Mahama urges new SC Judges
13 minutes
-
We shall be independent enough- SC Judges assure Mahama
20 minutes
-
PURC Executive Secretary familiarises with GWL Kpeve Headworks activities
27 minutes
-
Peace Council strengthens women’s role in preventing violent extremism
33 minutes
-
Mortuary agency gives Battor Annex 14 days to account for missing body
39 minutes
-
Digital economy powers Ghana’s GDP to 6%
45 minutes
-
Telecel Shop unveiled to connect shoppers and businesses on one digital platform
57 minutes
-
Provident Insurance champions early cancer detection, backing prostate and childhood cancer initiatives
1 hour
-
GMTF targets critical healthcare gaps with new cardiac, cancer and diagnostic projects
1 hour
-
GOIL’s biggest strength lies in its people, structures and strong internal systems – Bawa
1 hour
-
Edward Bawa says GOIL leadership transition has been smoother than expected
2 hours
-
Pilot warned Amazon cargo plane going too fast before deadly crash, data shows
2 hours
-
AfCFTA reinforces Ghana as gateway to Africa – Ghana’s UK High Commissioner at Asante Business Summit
2 hours
-
Jimmy Kimmel says interview with Democrat won’t air on TV, cites regulator ‘threats’
2 hours