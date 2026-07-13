Azamati, Rose Yeboah lead Ghana’s 40-member Commonwealth Games Team

Audio By Carbonatix
The Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana (CGA) has announced a 40-member "High-Performance Squad" for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Sprinter Benjamin Azamati returns to the team after missing out on the African Senior Athletics Championships in May.Mustapha Bokpin who also missed the Championships, has also returned.
Other members of Ghana's men's relay team Joseph Paul Amoah, Abdul Rasheed-Saminu, and James Dadzie have also made the list.
National high jump record holder Rose Yeboah is also part of the contingent.
However, Deborah Acquah remains a long-term absentee, having last represented Ghana in 2023 at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
The squad now enters the final phase of preparation with intensified training, sports science support, and international-standard performance programs aimed at ensuring Ghana competes strongly on the Commonwealth stage.
A statement by the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana urged Ghanaians at home and abroad to "rally behind Team Ghana as they embark on the journey to Glasgow with determination, unity, and the ambition of bringing home medals and making the nation proud."
Below is the full 40-member athlete list for the Commonwealth Games.
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