Abrika CHPS compound to end maternal health nightmare for Techiman-Sunyani communities

The dusty roads linking Bridgeso and Abrika to Techiman have, for decades, borne the weight of countless tragedies. Women in active labour pleading for transport. Children slipping into critical malaria comas. The elderly gasping for oxygen.

With the only health facility miles away in Techiman, these communities have endured a healthcare crisis that has cost lives and broken families.

"We have lost too many mothers on this road," lamented Nana Kwame Boakye, an opinion leader in Bridgeso, reflecting on the perennial nightmare.

"Not just women in labour, but children with malaria, the elderly with high blood pressure. By the time you arrange transport to Techiman, it is often too late. We have been crying for help for years."

For expectant mothers, the situation has been particularly dire. Without a nearby health post, many have been forced to deliver at home without skilled care, or risk the perilous journey to Techiman in the final moments of labour—a gamble that has too often ended in tragedy.

"When my daughter went into labour with her first child, we had to rush her to Techiman," recounted Akua Afriyie, a resident of Bridgeso.

"The road was bad, it was night, and we thought we would lose both of them. By the grace of God, they survived, but not every woman is that lucky. We have lost mothers here. We have lost babies. It breaks your heart."

Her story is echoed by Adwoa Takyiwaa, a young mother from Abrika, who lived in constant fear throughout her pregnancy.

"When I was pregnant, I was terrified. I knew if I went into labour at night, I might not make it to the hospital. Some of my friends had their babies on the roadside. We prayed and prayed for a health centre to be built here. We need help. Our children deserve to be born safely."

The lack of healthcare infrastructure has not only affected maternal health but has also left the entire population vulnerable to preventable diseases and emergencies.

The cries of these communities have finally been heard. The Techiman Municipal Assembly, recognising the urgent need, has initiated the construction of a modern CHPS compound designed to bring primary healthcare to the very doorsteps of these long-neglected villages.

On Thursday, the Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, visited the site to assess the progress of work. Walking through the half-finished wards, inspecting the quality of the masonry, and receiving briefings from site engineers, the Minister—who has been a vocal advocate for improved primary healthcare—expressed satisfaction with the quality of work but stressed the need for urgency.

"I am very impressed with the quality of work I have seen here today. The contractor is doing a commendable job. The foundations are strong, the walls are solid. This is the kind of quality we expect," Mr Owusu Antwi stated.

"However, I must urge the contractor to speed up his work. The people of Bridgeso, Abrika, and the surrounding communities need this facility urgently. Every day of delay is a day a mother or child could be at risk."

The government's commitment to strengthening primary healthcare across the region is evident. Mr. Owusu Antwi has previously noted that construction works on 18 CHPS projects were at various stages of completion in the Bono East Region, and the government had approved the construction of additional CHPS compounds to improve healthcare delivery.

CHPS compounds play a critical role in preventive healthcare, early disease detection, and the provision of maternal and child health services.

The project is more than just a clinic. Municipal Engineer Kofi Oduro explained the comprehensive scope of the facility, noting that its design addresses the key challenges that have plagued rural healthcare delivery.

"This is a comprehensive project. It is not just a clinic. We are constructing a fully-fledged CHPS compound with a consulting room, a delivery room, an outpatient department, and importantly, accommodation for health workers," Engineer Oduro explained.

"We have also included facilities for staff quarters because we know that without housing, it is difficult to attract and retain nurses and midwives to serve in these rural areas."

The inclusion of staff accommodation is a crucial feature. In many rural areas across the Bono East Region, the lack of housing has been a major deterrent for health workers, leaving communities without essential care. This project aims to solve that problem from the outset, ensuring that once completed, the facility will be fully staffed and operational.

For the residents watching from the sidelines, the sight of the Minister and the engineers inspecting the facility is a moment of validation—a sign that their long wait may soon be over.

Nana Kwaku Yeboah, an elder in the village, expressed gratitude on behalf of the community and pledged their support to protect the facility.

"We are grateful to the government and the Municipal Assembly for this project. Our people have suffered for too long. When this facility is completed, it will save lives," he said.

"We promise to support and protect it. It is our facility, and we will take care of it."

With the Minister's call to speed up work, the contractor has pledged to mobilise more resources to ensure timely delivery. The Bono East Regional Minister has emphasised that the government remains committed to strengthening healthcare delivery across underserved communities through sustained investment in CHPS compounds.

For the women of Bridgeso and Abrika, the promise of a nearby delivery room is a dream that is finally taking shape. For the children, it is the hope of a healthier future. And for the entire community, it is the end of a long and dangerous journey—a journey that, very soon, they will no longer have to make.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.