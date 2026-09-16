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1 Constituency, 1 Astroturf Project: Corruption Watch uncovers alleged procurement breaches

Source: Myjoyonline  
  16 September 2026 4:59pm
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Astroturf (the use of artificial grass for the construction of football pitches) became a trending subject under former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. This followed the introduction of the One Constituency, One Astroturf programme. This was the most celebrated sports infrastructure initiative under his government.

Nearly a decade later, Corruption Watch’s investigation has uncovered disturbing findings in the use of public funds for the construction of the facilities.

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