1 Constituency, 1 Astroturf Project: Corruption Watch uncovers alleged procurement breaches

Astroturf (the use of artificial grass for the construction of football pitches) became a trending subject under former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. This followed the introduction of the One Constituency, One Astroturf programme. This was the most celebrated sports infrastructure initiative under his government.

Nearly a decade later, Corruption Watch’s investigation has uncovered disturbing findings in the use of public funds for the construction of the facilities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.