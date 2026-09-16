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UDS defend African University Football title in Cairo

Source: Penty Dzidzor Newton  
  16 September 2026 4:58pm
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The University for Development Studies (UDS) have been crowned African university football champions for the second consecutive time after defeating Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere University 2–1 in the final in Cairo.

The victory sees UDS become the first university in African university football history to successfully defend the continental title.

The Tamale-based university had earlier booked their place in the final with a 4–0 victory over Egypt’s Delta University in the semi-finals.

The latest triumph adds to an extraordinary period for UDS, who made history in September 2025 by becoming the first African team to win the FISU World University Football Championship.

UDS defeated Brazil’s Paulista University 2–1 in extra time in the final in Dalian, China, with the winning goal coming in the 121st minute.

With back-to-back African titles and a historic world championship already secured, UDS have established themselves as a major force in university football on both the continental and global stage.

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