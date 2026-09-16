Deputy GMA boss denies alleged links with land guards

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Mubarick Masawudu, has denied any links to the alleged use of land guards in a land dispute at Spintex.
Through his solicitors, LIMO@LAW, Mr Masawudu said he is “not a party to, nor in any way connected with,” the dispute and has never instructed, funded, or participated in any land-guard activity related to the matter.
The lawyers were responding to viral reports under the headline “Maritime Authority Deputy Director Accused Of Using Land Guards In Spintex Land Dispute.”
According to the lawyers, the publication was false and had subjected their client to what they described as “public opprobrium, ridicule, and hostility.”
They categorically stated that Mr Masawudu “is not a party to, nor in any way connected with,” the land dispute referenced in the reports.
“It is a fundamental requirement of established journalistic standards that, before publication, you undertake the necessary enquiries, appropriately verify all allegations, cross-check and confirm facts,” the firm wrote, describing the paper’s conduct as “a serious departure from these sacred standards,” the statement read in parts.
The solicitors are therefore demanding an unequivocal retraction and apology with the same prominence as the original publication within seven days, warning that failure to comply within the stipulated period would result in legal action “without further notice.”
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