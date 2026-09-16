National

Deputy GMA boss denies alleged links with land guards

Source: adomonline.com  
  16 September 2026 4:22pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Mubarick Masawudu, has denied any links to the alleged use of land guards in a land dispute at Spintex.

Through his solicitors, LIMO@LAW, Mr Masawudu said he is “not a party to, nor in any way connected with,” the dispute and has never instructed, funded, or participated in any land-guard activity related to the matter.

The lawyers were responding to viral reports under the headline “Maritime Authority Deputy Director Accused Of Using Land Guards In Spintex Land Dispute.”

According to the lawyers, the publication was false and had subjected their client to what they described as “public opprobrium, ridicule, and hostility.”

Demand to Retract and Apologise - The InsightDownload

They categorically stated that Mr Masawudu “is not a party to, nor in any way connected with,” the land dispute referenced in the reports.

“It is a fundamental requirement of established journalistic standards that, before publication, you undertake the necessary enquiries, appropriately verify all allegations, cross-check and confirm facts,” the firm wrote, describing the paper’s conduct as “a serious departure from these sacred standards,” the statement read in parts.

The solicitors are therefore demanding an unequivocal retraction and apology with the same prominence as the original publication within seven days, warning that failure to comply within the stipulated period would result in legal action “without further notice.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group