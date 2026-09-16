Kwadaso NDC supporters demand removal of MCE over ‘Nkoko Nkitinkiti’ project

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress in the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region have taken to the streets to demand the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive, Eric Asibey, over alleged poor execution of the government's poultry project, popularly known as "Nkoko Nkitinkiti."

The protesters allege that only about 3,000 birds were distributed instead of the 10,000 allocated to the constituency.

One of their placards read: "Where are our 10,000 Nkoko Nkitinkiti? You gave us only 3,000."

According to the party faithful, the shortfall undermines the government's poverty alleviation efforts.

The group, comprising ward coordinators, branch executives and supporters, also accused the MCE of corruption and failing to support development in the municipality.

During the demonstration, they presented a petition to the constituency party executives listing several allegations against the MCE.

Speaking to journalists, the NDC Branch Youth Organiser for Sofoline, Abdul Aziz Haruna, said the grassroots had engaged the MCE on several occasions with recommendations to improve the welfare of constituents and party supporters.

"The MCE is allegedly cutting deals with car dealers at Sofoline and Kwadaso Edwenease. He is also allegedly involved in other corruption-related issues in the constituency," he claimed.

They are therefore calling on President Mahama, the Chief of Staff, the Minister for Local Government, the Ashanti Regional Minister, and the party's national, regional and constituency executives to revoke Mr Asibey's appointment.

The MCE, Eric Asibey, has denied all the allegations, insisting his administration has discharged its mandate effectively.

According to him, the Assembly distributed 3,800 birds under the Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme, which is the quantity received so far.

"I have a report to prove we shared 3,800 out of the 10,000 allocations. It was communicated to us that a farmer is brooding the birds for us, and we were given the 3,800. The Agric Director has a report on that to be presented to the Ministry. We have evidence to support the quantity we had," he said.

He also refuted claims of corruption and expressed willingness to work with all factions to develop the municipality.

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