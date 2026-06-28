T-bills auction: Government records 60% oversubscription but at higher cost; interest rates hit nearly 13%

Audio By Carbonatix
The government recorded about 60% oversubscription of its treasury bills auction but at a higher cost, as investors demanded more compensation.
Investors submitted bids worth GH¢7.3 billion as against a target of GH¢4.5 billion. The government however accepted GH¢6.01 billion.
This time around majority of the bids came from the 364-day bill, representing 73% of the total bids.
A little over GH¢5.4 billion of the bids were tendered. About GH¢4.2 billion were, however, accepted.
The 91-day bill saw bids worth GH¢1.47 billion tendered. The uptake was, however, GH¢1.34 billion.
The 182-day bill recorded bids of GH¢461.9 million. A little above GH¢378 million was accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates hit nearly 13%, the first time since January 2026.
The yield on the 91-day bill went up by 74 basis points to 5.73%.
That of the 182-day bill also increased to 7.69% from 7.04% the previous week.
Similarly, the yield on the 364-day increased by 237 basis points to 12.82%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|1.47bn
|1.34bn
|182 Day Bill
|461.91m
|378.80m
|364 Day Bill
|5.43bn
|4.28bn
|Total
|7.37bn
|6.01bn
|Target
|4.602bn
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