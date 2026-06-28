Economy

T-bills auction: Government records 60% oversubscription but at higher cost; interest rates hit nearly 13%

Source: Joy Business  
  28 June 2026 8:37pm
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The government recorded about 60% oversubscription of its treasury bills auction but at a higher cost, as investors demanded more compensation.

Investors submitted bids worth GH¢7.3 billion as against a target of GH¢4.5 billion. The government however accepted GH¢6.01 billion.

This time around majority of the bids came from the 364-day bill, representing 73% of the total bids.

A little over GH¢5.4 billion of the bids were tendered.  About GH¢4.2 billion were, however, accepted.

The 91-day bill saw bids worth GH¢1.47 billion tendered. The uptake was, however, GH¢1.34 billion.

The 182-day bill recorded bids of GH¢461.9 million. A little above GH¢378 million was accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates hit nearly 13%, the first time since January 2026.

The yield on the 91-day bill went up by 74 basis points to 5.73%.

That of the 182-day bill also increased to 7.69% from 7.04% the previous week.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day increased by 237 basis points to 12.82%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    1.47bn1.34bn
182 Day Bill461.91m378.80m
364 Day Bill5.43bn4.28bn
   
Total7.37bn6.01bn
Target4.602bn 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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