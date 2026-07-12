Economy

T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 77%; but to pay more for one-year bill at maturity

Source: Joy Business  
  12 July 2026 6:29pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The government recorded 77% oversubscription of the treasury bills auction, as the yield on the one-year bill hit 12.99%.  

According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, most of the investors bought the 364-day bill because of the attractive interest rate.  However, the government will have to pay more to service the bill at maturity.

The government received GH¢10.03 billion of the bids from the investors. However, it accepted a little above GH¢7 billion.

The 364-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢5.65 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 56.3% of the total bids.

The uptake was, however, GH¢4.5 billion.

The 182-day bill received bids of GH¢1.3 billion. A little above GH¢1.0 billion was accepted.

For the 91-day bill, GH¢2.98 billion of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢1.79 billion of the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates were mixed on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill dropped by 10 basis points to 5.86%.

That of the 182-day bill remained unchanged at 7.78% from the previous week.

The yield on the 364-day, however, surged by 70 basis points to 12.99%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    2.981bn1.796bn
182 Day Bill1.398bn1.057bn
364 Day Bill5.654bn4.529bn
   
Total10.034bn7.383bn
Target5.669bn 

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories