T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 77%; but to pay more for one-year bill at maturity

Audio By Carbonatix
The government recorded 77% oversubscription of the treasury bills auction, as the yield on the one-year bill hit 12.99%.
According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, most of the investors bought the 364-day bill because of the attractive interest rate. However, the government will have to pay more to service the bill at maturity.
The government received GH¢10.03 billion of the bids from the investors. However, it accepted a little above GH¢7 billion.
The 364-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢5.65 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 56.3% of the total bids.
The uptake was, however, GH¢4.5 billion.
The 182-day bill received bids of GH¢1.3 billion. A little above GH¢1.0 billion was accepted.
For the 91-day bill, GH¢2.98 billion of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢1.79 billion of the bids were accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates were mixed on the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill dropped by 10 basis points to 5.86%.
That of the 182-day bill remained unchanged at 7.78% from the previous week.
The yield on the 364-day, however, surged by 70 basis points to 12.99%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|2.981bn
|1.796bn
|182 Day Bill
|1.398bn
|1.057bn
|364 Day Bill
|5.654bn
|4.529bn
|Total
|10.034bn
|7.383bn
|Target
|5.669bn
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