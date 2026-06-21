T-bills: Government record 20% undersubscription; interest rates continue to rise

Audio By Carbonatix
The government failed to meet its treasury bills target just a week after achieving an oversubscription, as demand moderated.
According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the short-term instruments were undersubscribed by about 20%.
The government received GH¢4.20 billion bids from the investors. This was against a target of GH¢5.27 billion. It, however, accepted all the bids tendered.
The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed, as GH¢2.25 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 53.6% of the total bids.
The 182-day bill recorded bids worth GH¢802.87.
For the 364-day bill, GH¢1.146 billion was tendered.
Meanwhile, interest rates continue to rise on the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill increased by 26.0 basis points to 5.30%.
That of the 182-day bill also went up to 7.13% from 7.08%.
Similarly, the yield on the 364-day increased by 39.0 basis points to 11.36%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|2.25bn
|2.25bn
|182 Day Bill
|802.87m
|802.87m
|364 Day Bill
|1.146bn
|1.146bn
|Total
|4.206bn
|4.206bn
|Target
|5.274bn
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