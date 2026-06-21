Economy

T-bills: Government record 20% undersubscription; interest rates continue to rise

Source: Joy Business  
  21 June 2026 7:26pm
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The government failed to meet its treasury bills target just a week after achieving an oversubscription, as demand moderated.  

According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the short-term instruments were undersubscribed by about 20%.

The government received GH¢4.20 billion bids from the investors. This was against a target of GH¢5.27 billion. It, however, accepted all the bids tendered.

The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed, as GH¢2.25 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 53.6% of the total bids.

The 182-day bill recorded bids worth GH¢802.87.

For the 364-day bill, GH¢1.146 billion was tendered.

Meanwhile, interest rates continue to rise on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill increased by 26.0 basis points to 5.30%.

That of the 182-day bill also went up to 7.13% from 7.08%.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day increased by 39.0 basis points to 11.36%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    2.25bn2.25bn
182 Day Bill802.87m802.87m
364 Day Bill1.146bn1.146bn
   
Total4.206bn4.206bn
Target5.274bn 

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