Liverpool sign Munoz and offer £86m for Diomande

Liverpool have signed Spain winger Victor Munoz - and told RB Leipzig that they will pay a package worth about 100m euros (£86m) for Yan Diomande.

The Reds confirmed the signing of Munoz from Osasuna after triggering his €40m (£34.5m) release clause.

Munoz is part of Spain's World Cup squad, with Liverpool sending staff to the United States to conduct his medical on Wednesday.

Diomande is also at the World Cup with the Ivory Coast, and although Paris St-Germain are in the race to sign him too, they are yet to make an offer, and Liverpool are in pole position for the 19-year-old winger.

However, German side Leipzig want more than the package Liverpool are willing to offer, and there is also no desire to see the teenager leave in the transfer window.

There is an understanding, though, if Diomande performs well at this summer's tournament, his transfer value could increase, and a package in excess of 130m euros (£112m) would change their stance.

Diomande scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Munoz, 22, who made his international debut in March, can play on both wings and will sign a six-year deal at Anfield. Liverpool will pay the fee in two instalments.

Newcastle were in advanced talks to sign the forward, after they sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, but Liverpool have won the race for Munoz, who scored seven goals and produced five assists in 36 appearances last season.

He will become Liverpool's first signing since Andoni Iraola replaced Arne Slot as head coach earlier this month.

When he was linked with Newcastle, La Liga expert Phil Minshull described Munoz as "one of the pearls of Spanish football" who has an excellent work-rate in attack and defence.

Munoz is a graduate of Barcelona's La Masia academy and went on to join Real Madrid, where he made two brief substitute appearances, before moving to Osasuna in July 2025 for 5m euros.

Madrid retained a 50% sell-on clause and had a matching rights option for Munoz.

They looked at taking him back but concerns over regular playing time under Jose Mourinho made it a non-starter for Munoz.

Barcelona also showed interest before they signed Gordon in a deal worth more than £69m.

Liverpool beat Newcastle to another signing - analysis

Munoz (right) earned his first Spain call-up last March, scoring on his debut

Last summer, it was Hugo Ekitike who chose Liverpool over Newcastle before Alexander Isak forced a move from St James' Park to Anfield.

The tale of Victor Munoz follows a similar pattern, with Liverpool hijacking Newcastle's move by triggering his release clause with Osasuna.

Interest also came from Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen but ultimately, Munoz chose Anfield, with the deal accelerating following the appointment of Iraola, who has extensive knowledge of La Liga.

Munoz's pace, his role in breaking down low blocks, as well as his ability to deal with the ball in the final third, all played a part in Iraola's push to make him the first signing of his tenure at Anfield.

There is a feeling that Munoz's overall output must improve but Liverpool believe that will come over time, with a six-year-deal proof of that, and are encouraged by the fact that they have secured a player who can get himself into dangerous positions.

The fact that he previously spent time at Barcelona and Real Madrid is indication of his potential.

The right-footed Spaniard mainly plays off the left and with Mohamed Salah leaving, the need for attacking reinforcements is clear.

Liverpool are confident that having Munoz, alongside Rio Ngumoha and Cody Gakpo, will add to the versatility they have.

And they believe that his arrival will not reduce playing time for 17-year-old Ngumoha, who made his England debut earlier this month.

The understanding is that Munoz will not be the only attacking signing Liverpool make this summer.

There remains a strong interest in Yan Diomande, who plays for RB Leipzig and is at the World Cup with the Ivory Coast, with the 19-year-old also admired by Paris St-Germain.

Meanwhile, there is interest from Italy for Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa, who wants to play regular football, having made just one Premier League start last season.

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