Gov’t to build regional hospitals in six new regions – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that the government will construct regional hospitals in the six newly created regions as part of efforts to improve access to quality healthcare across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Free Primary Healthcare Programme in Goaso in the Ahafo Region, Mr. Akandoh said the initiative forms part of the government’s commitment to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Ghanaians.

He explained that the planned regional hospitals would strengthen healthcare delivery and expand access to essential medical services in the beneficiary regions.

The Minister also disclosed that government is deploying more health personnel to underserved regions and districts to improve healthcare delivery and bridge existing staffing gaps.

Ahafo Regional Minister, Charity Gardiner, said several Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds initiated by the various Municipal and District Assemblies are complementing government’s efforts to bring healthcare closer to the people.

She assured residents that her administration remains committed to the overall development of the Ahafo Region, particularly in the health sector, to improve the well-being of the people.

The Executive Director of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), Dr. Peter Yeboah, described the Free Primary Healthcare Programme as a landmark intervention that has the potential to transform Ghana’s healthcare system.

He said the initiative is the most significant health policy since the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) nearly three decades ago and pledged CHAG’s full support to ensure its successful implementation and sustainability.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.