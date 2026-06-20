CHAG 2026 Annual Conference to focus on people-centred free primary healthcare

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The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) will bring together health professionals, policymakers, faith leaders and development partners in Koforidua later this month to examine how faith-based health providers can help deliver Ghana's Free Primary Healthcare agenda.
The CHAG 2026 Annual Conference, scheduled for June 23 to 25 at the Capital View Hotel, will be held under the theme: "Positioning CHAG to Deliver People-Centred Free Primary Healthcare at the Community Level."
The conference comes months after the government launched its Free Primary Healthcare initiative, aimed at expanding access to essential healthcare services at the community level.
This year's theme reflects the growing national focus on strengthening primary healthcare and the role of faith-based providers in supporting its implementation.
According to CHAG, discussions will centre on practical strategies for positioning its network of hospitals and health facilities to complement government efforts by delivering accessible, equitable and people-centred care in communities across the country.
Participants will deliberate on four key sub-themes: opportunities and challenges in free primary healthcare; people-centred, community-led primary healthcare; human resources for health; and mitigating the effects of climate change on healthcare delivery.
The conference will explore ways to strengthen health systems through improved collaboration between CHAG and government, sustainable financing, equitable resource allocation, workforce attraction and retention, and greater community participation in healthcare delivery.
Expert presentations, panel discussions and networking sessions will provide a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas on building a more resilient primary healthcare system.
The conference is expected to attract health professionals, community health workers, facility managers, policymakers, researchers, academics, development partners, NGOs, civil society organisations and faith leaders.
The programme has been accredited for Continuing Professional Development (CPD), enabling participants to earn professional development credits.
The annual conference is expected to generate recommendations that will help align CHAG's work with the government's Free Primary Healthcare initiative while strengthening community-led healthcare delivery across Ghana.
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